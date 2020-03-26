Left Menu
Development News Edition

WFI keeps comeback door open for Nar Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:38 IST
WFI keeps comeback door open for Nar Singh

If Nar Singh Pancham Yadav is aiming for a comeback and wants to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will not stop the tainted grappler, whose four-year ban ends in July this year. If the Olympic Games s were to be held as scheduled earlier in July-August, Yadav would not have got the chance to compete in them. But now a full year at his disposal after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the Games, he can stake claim in 74kg category in which India is yet to secure a quota.

Yadav was handed a four-year ban for failing a dope test by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in August 2016 after an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) just hours before his bout was to start in the Rio Olympic Games. "We will not stop him if he comes to us and says that he wants to compete. We have discussed it. After his ban period is over, he will be eligible for a comeback," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI. The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) had accepted his sabotage theory that his drinks were spiked after he tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Rio Games.

Yadav, now 31, had qualified for the Rio Games after wining a bronze medal at the World Championships in Las Vegas in 2015. However, the celebrated Sushil Kumar, who missed the Olympic qualification event citing an injury, later demanded a trial about against Yadav and even dragged him to the court but his appeal was rejected.

Dramatically, Yadav failed dope tests conducted in June and July and was handed a four-year ban, a day before his opening bout at the Rio Games..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

'All we have left is to hope and pray': Travellers stranded in airport by coronavirus

Russian hostel manager Valerie Azure has spent the past three nights sleeping on the floor of a Malaysian airport along with her young son after Southeast Asian nations sealed borders and canceled flights in the wake of the coronavirus pand...

60 FIRs registered, 595 arrested for violating lockdown in Uttarakhand

As many as 60 FIRs were registered and 595 people were arrested in Uttarakhand on Thursday for violating the lockdown that has been implemented in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, police said. According to Uttarakhand Polic...

Germany ramps up coronavirus tests to 500,000 a week

Germany has boosted its coronavirus test rate to 500,000 a week, a virologist said Thursday, adding that early detection has been key in keeping the countrys death rate relatively low. The reason why Germany has so few deaths compared to th...

'Bittersweet memories': Mira Kapoor's pre-wedding throwback

Shahid Kapoors wife Mira Kapoor on Thursday shared a throwback picture from one of her pre-wedding functions. Kapoor took to Instagram to share the picture from her Haldi ceremony, in which she is seen with her relatives, appearing to be an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020