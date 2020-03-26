Left Menu
Would have closed my eyes batting against you: Pietersen trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Thursday trolled spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying he would have batted against the Indian bowler with his eyes closed.

Kevin Pietersen (L) and Yuzvendra Chahal (R). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Thursday trolled spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying he would have batted against the Indian bowler with his eyes closed. Pietersen was doing an Instagram live with batsman Rohit Sharma, and it was then that Chahal posted a comment on the chat, saying, "KP, you are my first test wicket".

Chahal made the comment jokingly as he is yet to play his first Test for the country, however, it was then that Pietersen replied: "Chahal, I would have closed my eyes batting against you brother". In the chat between Sharma and Pietersen, the former went to reveal the lowest point in his career.

"Not getting picked for the 2011 World Cup squad, that was the saddest moment as it was happening in our own backyard, the final was played at my home ground," Sharma told Pietersen. However, the swashbuckling Indian batsman admitted that it was due to his own mistakes that he did not make it to the squad.

"It was due to my performances, I was not at my best," said Sharma when asked why he did not make the 2011 World Cup squad," he added. The Mumbai Indians skipper also said that the IPL might go ahead if the situation related to COVID-19 settles down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

