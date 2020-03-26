PCI office staff donate one-day salary to fight COVID-19 pandemic

In a fine gesture, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday decided to donate one-day salary of its office staff to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "In such a critical (time), we stand in solidarity with the appeal of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi. All members of the PCI office and working staff have decided to contribute 1-day of their salary to PM's relief fun," the PCI said in a statement.

It said that PCI chief patron Avinash Rai Khanna has also donated one-month of his pension. "Let our unity in diversity for this fight against Covid-19 be a trendsetter to others," it added.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which was to be held from August 25 to September 6, one month after the Tokyo Olympics, was on Tuesday postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected nearly five lakh people globally with more than 22,000 death..

