Rivera: Haskins is QB1 in Washington

Dwayne Haskins is the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins. But that March declaration is dripping with qualifiers. Head coach Ron Rivera has been hesitant to anoint any player as a starter in his first offseason on the job in D.C. That includes quarterback, where the 2019 first-round pick Haskins was thought to be the leader in the clubhouse after starting seven games last season.

When the Redskins traded for Kyle Allen -- sacrificing a fifth-round pick to land a player Rivera coached in Carolina -- and Cam Newton became available, speculation shifted. But Rivera finally agreed Haskins is viewed as QB1 in Washington. At least for the present.

"We're going into camp believing (Haskins is the starter), but they're going to be competing," Rivera said in an interview with The Team 980. "At the end of the day, nobody knows what's going to happen, so we just have to get ourselves ready. Really like what we have in terms of our young quarterbacks. Kyle is also a young guy, has a long arm, understands the game, understands how we do things, so I'm excited about what the potential could be." Newton is a free agent but there is no indication the Redskins are interested in signing him at this time.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, but that selection was made by an entirely different front office and coaching staff. --Field Level Media

