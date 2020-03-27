Left Menu
Avalanche player tests positive for coronavirus

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 02:51 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 02:51 IST
An unidentified Colorado Avalanche player tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Thursday. Per the Avalanche, the player has been at home in isolation since the symptoms appeared and has since recovered.

"The health and safety of our players, staff, fans, and community remains our highest priority," the team said in a statement. "The Avalanche organization will continue to work in conjunction with our medical staff and public health officials to do everything we can to help the Avalanche community remain safe and healthy during this time." The Avalanche visited San Jose on March 8, one day after the Sharks hosted the Ottawa Senators. The Colorado players used the same visiting locker room of the Senators, who later reported two players as having tested positive for the virus.

Santa Clara County later banned all mass gatherings through the end of March due to the virus. --Field Level Media

