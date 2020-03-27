Colombian cyclist Gaviria says recovered from coronavirus

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria said he had recovered from coronavirus. The 25-year-old of Team UAE Emirates contracted the disease during last month's Emirates Tour that was canceled on February 27 after several riders caught the virus.

"The last tests I took came back negative and the doctors have discharged me from the hospital," Gaviria wrote on Instagram on Thursday. Following days of rumors amidst a social media silence, Gaviria had admitted on March 12 he was one of the cyclists to have caught the virus.

He remained in the United Arab Emirates, where his team is based, under constant medical attention, during which time he insisted he felt healthy. "My focus now is on returning home and reuniting with my family," said Gaviria.

However, Colombia is under total lockdown until April 13 due to the pandemic. It has closed its borders and banned commercial flights from arriving.

Colombia has recorded almost 500 coronavirus cases and six deaths.

