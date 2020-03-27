Left Menu
ICC board approves audited financial statements for 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board on Friday approved the audited financial statements for 2019 and the final accounts for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:04 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board on Friday approved the audited financial statements for 2019 and the final accounts for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. The ICC's board met earlier today via teleconference to discuss urgent matters for decision only, due to COVID-19. The meeting also discussed the impact of the pandemic on the sport globally was also discussed.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was welcomed as the BCCI representative on the ICC Board, while the Cricket Australia and the Local Organising Committee were thanked for their efforts in staging the successful, historic and inspiring ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. "We continue to undertake a comprehensive business continuity and contingency planning exercise which will allow us to adapt to the rapidly evolving world in which we find ourselves," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in an official statement.

"The ICC management will continue our contingency planning around ICC events and will also work with Members to explore all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic," he added. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketing action across the globe has come to a halt. The England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that England's tour to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series has been suspended due to the pandemic.

The ODI series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand have also been postponed. The Indian Premier League's (IPL) 13th edition has been suspended until April 15. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days after the country's president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

