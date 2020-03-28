Report: Eagles exercise 2021 option on TE Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles exercised their 2021 option on Pro Bowl tight end, Zach Ertz. Ertz, 29, will earn $8 million in 2020 and $8.25 million in 2021.

He registered 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season, earning his third consecutive selection to the Pro Bowl. Ertz has 525 receptions for 5,743 yards and 35 touchdowns in 106 games since the Eagles made him a second-round pick in 2013.

