Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowboys sign veteran K Zuerlein to 3-year deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 03:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 02:19 IST
Cowboys sign veteran K Zuerlein to 3-year deal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal is worth $7.5 million, NFL Network reported.

Zuerlein, 32, who has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, is coming off one of the worst seasons in his career, making just 72.7 percent of his field goals. He did make 5 of 7 from 50 yards or longer. Zuerlein's 2019 production was far below his peak season of 2017 when he made his only Pro Bowl by connecting on 95.0 percent of his field goals, including 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards. His career-best 61-yard field goal came in the 2015 season.

In three career playoff games, Zuerlein is 8 of 10 on field goals, including a 57-yarder in overtime of the 2019 NFC Championship game at New Orleans, sending the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. The Cowboys also have kicker Kai Forbath under contract for 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill passes U.S. House, becomes law

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a 2.2 trillion aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed...

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Hea...

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, Republican of Pennsylvania, said on Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, the fifth member of Congress to do so. In a statement, Kelly said he had started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earl...

U.S. group bombards doctors with coronavirus petition to cut 'red tape'

Dr. Eric Anderson had just finished vacuuming his New Hampshire home early on Wednesday when the phone in his pocket buzzed with an unusual text message. The message - part of a barrage of texts sent to doctors across the nation - urged him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020