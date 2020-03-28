Cowboys sign veteran K Zuerlein to 3-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal is worth $7.5 million, NFL Network reported.

Zuerlein, 32, who has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, is coming off one of the worst seasons in his career, making just 72.7 percent of his field goals. He did make 5 of 7 from 50 yards or longer. Zuerlein's 2019 production was far below his peak season of 2017 when he made his only Pro Bowl by connecting on 95.0 percent of his field goals, including 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards. His career-best 61-yard field goal came in the 2015 season.

In three career playoff games, Zuerlein is 8 of 10 on field goals, including a 57-yarder in overtime of the 2019 NFC Championship game at New Orleans, sending the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. The Cowboys also have kicker Kai Forbath under contract for 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

