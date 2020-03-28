Redskins sign T Lucas to two-year deal
The Washington Redskins signed free agent tackle Cornelius Lucas on Friday. NFL Network reported it was a two-year deal worth $5.3 million.
Lucas, 28, has played both right and left tackle in his six-year NFL career with four teams. He appeared in all 16 games with eight starts last season for the Chicago Bears, allowing only one sack.
The 6-foot-8, 327-pound Lucas has played in 53 games (16 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Bears. With the Redskins seeking to trade Trent Williams, Lucas could compete with 2018 third-round pick Geron Christian for the starting spot at left tackle.
