Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA player Dane Piedt eyes cricket career in USA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 12:08 IST
SA player Dane Piedt eyes cricket career in USA
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

In an unusual move, South Africa off-spinner Dane Piedt is giving up his career in the ICC elite member nation and will move to the USA, with dreams of guiding the associate into a World Cup one day. Piedt, who has played nine times for South Africa, will leave for the United States in the next few months to be part of the new Minor League T20 tournament, which is due to launch this summer.

"The USA were given ODI status last year so it's not completely out of the question," Piedt told ESPNcricinfo. "I just signed the deal this morning but no one really knows when I will be able to travel. It was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up, financially and for lifestyle reasons, but it was still a tough decision to make." While he doesn't see himself being picked in the South African team in the near future after losing ground to other spinners, Piedt fancies his chances in America, where there is a dearth of cricketers with experience of playing in the top-flight.

"Shammo (Tabraiz Shamsi) has really made a mark in white-ball cricket and Keshav (Maharaj) has done exceptionally well for the Test side, he has done exactly what the team needs," Piedt said. "And if you look at the schedule, South Africa is not due to tour the subcontinent again soon and that's the only place where I might get a game." The spinner has never traveled to the USA and doesn't even know where he will be based in the long term. Piedt said he has been taking tips from former South Africa seamer Rusty Theron, who helped him secure the deal. Theron has been living in the USA for several years and made his ODI debut for the country last year. "He has given me some information, especially about the cricket scene there. It's a decent set-up and I know they have some good cricketers like Xavier Marshall and a few Australians and Indians who played in national Under-19 teams and then moved."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. working with Saudi authorities to arrange repatriation flights

The U.S. embassy in Riyadh said on Saturday it was working with the Saudi authorities to arrange repatriation flights to the United States on a commercial airline.No flights or departurearrival locations have been confirmed at this time, it...

COVID-19: Infections in Indonesia surge past 1,000, fatalities climb to nearly 90

The tally of coronavirus cases in Indonesia surpassed the 1,000 mark on Saturday. The worlds fourth-most populous nation reported 153 new cases on Friday, the highest single-day jump, bringing the total number of infections to 1,046, The St...

Samples for COVID-19 testing transported to Pune by Naval aircraft

Sixty samples for COVID-19 testing were ferried by an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft which took off from INS Hansa to Pune. The samples were carried by a technician from Goa state health department, Defence Wing officials said.The Goan medica...

New York medical workers decry 'abysmal' lack of coronavirus protection

Medical staff in Americas coronavirus hotbed New York are struggling with long hours and a dire need for protective equipment -- and as infections surge, they increasingly fear for their own safety. Doctors and nurses are working around t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020