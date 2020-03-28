Second Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19

A second unnamed player on the Colorado Avalanche tested positive for the coronavirus, the team learned late Friday night. Per the Avalanche, "the player is in self-isolation. All other Avalanche players, staff and others who might have had close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated as per prior League direction and are monitoring their health and will be in touch with Club medical staff as necessary. No other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time."

The Avalanche reported Thursday that the initial unidentified player had tested positive for COVID-19. That player had been at home in isolation since the symptoms appeared and have since recovered. The Avalanche played at San Jose on March 8, one day after the Sharks played host to the Ottawa Senators. The Colorado players used the same visiting locker room as the Senators, who later reported two players testing positive for the virus.

Santa Clara County later banned all mass gatherings through the end of March due to the virus. --Field Level Media

