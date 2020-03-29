Steve Smith again eligible for Australia captaincy as ban ends

Left Menu
Former Australian skipper Steve Smith is now eligible to lead the side as his two-year captaincy ban came to an end on Sunday.

Australian batsman Steve Smith. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith is now eligible to lead the side as his two-year captaincy ban came to an end on Sunday. Smith's ban ended at a time of crisis when no cricket is being played globally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia imposed a two-year captaincy ban on him for his involvement in the sandpaper gate scandal against South Africa in 2018. He admitted that he had allowed opener, Cameron Bancroft, to use sandpaper to manipulate the conditions of the ball during their third Test in Cape Town. The incident led Smith to lose his captaincy, David Warner got one-year ban while Bancroft received a nine-month ban from international and domestic cricket.

Smith had successfully returned in all formats. He last played an ODI against New Zealand in an empty stadium which Australia won by 71-run. Smith had a great Ashes tour as he scored 774 runs, the most runs in a series in this century. He is currently the number one batter in the ICC Test rankings.

Currently, Aaron Finch is Australia's limited-overs skipper while Tim Paine is leading the side in the longest format of the game. (ANI)

