COVID-19: Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:56 IST
India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This was confirmed to PTI on Sunday by a source close to Rahane, who joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.

The stylish right-handed batsman stated that his contribution was like a drop of water in the ocean. "This is just my tiny bit and a drop in the ocean. Will do my best to support in this difficult time. Meanwhile stay home stay safe," tweeted Rahane after Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackrey thanked him for his gesture. Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus..

