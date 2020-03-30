Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Coyotes, Hall entertain contract talks

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 02:17 IST
Report: Coyotes, Hall entertain contract talks

The Arizona Coyotes and forward Taylor Hall are in talks about a new contract while the NHL's regular season remains in a pause due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, general manager John Chayka told The Athletic. Hall, who was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 16, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

The 2018 Hart Trophy recipient recorded 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 35 games for the Coyotes before the season was halted on March 12. "I have shared some calls with (agent) Darren (Ferris)," Chayka told The Athletic in a story published Saturday. "I think we're both just trying to get our head wrapped around this scenario here and how it affects the Coyotes; how it potentially affects Taylor. It's unique. I don't have an answer for you other than to say, no, we haven't exchanged numbers or anything like that.

"Obviously, our intent was always to get through the season and not having any conflict with Taylor's play. This leaves us in a bit of a limbo where it's obviously not technically the end of the season, but it also wouldn't conflict with his play to talk. All I would say right now is that both sides are gathering information and having some discussions. Where that goes, I'm not entirely sure today. As we talk, we'll see where things go." Hall and American Hockey League forward Blake Speers were acquired from the Devils for forwards Nicholas Merkley and Nate Schnarr, defenseman Kevin Bahl, a conditional first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 28-year-old Hall was the league in MVP for the 2017-18 season after posting a career-high 93 points (39 goals, 54 assists) while leading the Devils to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2012. He had six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season for New Jersey. Hall has collected 563 points (218 goals, 345 assists) in 627 career games with the Oilers (2010-16), Devils (2016-19) and Coyotes since being selected by Edmonton with the first overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Marbury lines up 10 million masks for New York

Former Knicks guard and New York native Stephon Marbury has lined up 10 million N95 masks to be delivered from the place he currently calls home -- China -- to his hometown to help medical personnel battling the coronavirus. But, according ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. German health institute warns pandemic could overstretch system paperGermanys health system could face strains similar to those in Italy if the coronavirus outbreak in the country worsen...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Tom Hanks returns to LA after bout of coronavirus media reportsTom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles on Friday after spending more than two weeks in quarantine in Aus...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Polish composer Penderecki dies at 86 after long illnessPolands Krzysztof Penderecki, one of the worlds most celebrated composers, died on Sunday at the age of 86, his family said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020