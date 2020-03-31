Colts sign CB Carrie

The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent cornerback T.J. Carrie on Monday. The team did not disclose contract details, but Sirius XM NFL reported Carrie will sign a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, with $300,000 guaranteed and a $137,500 signing bonus.

Carrie was released by the Cleveland Browns in February, just two years into a four-year, $31 million contract. He had played primarily in the slot for the Browns. The 29-year-old had one interception and four pass breakups in 16 games (six starts) last season after posting an interception and eight pass breakups in 16 games (eight starts) in 2018.

Carrie spent his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2014, totaling three interceptions and 31 pass breakups across 60 games (36 starts). --Field Level Media

