MLB extends pay for minor leaguers

Major League Baseball teams will continue to pay minor leaguers $400 a week plus medical benefits through May 31, or until the delayed season opens. As with MLB play, the minor league season is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team also will provide support to players on Dominican Summer League rosters during the same time frame, MLB said in a statement. MLB previously announced the players would receive pay through April 8 -- the day before the minor league season was set to start.

Major League Baseball previously announced a joint $1 million MLB-MLBPA food assistance fund to help people affected by the pandemic and a 30-Club, $30 million effort to support ballpark workers. --Field Level Media

