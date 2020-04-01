Left Menu
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) is looking for candidates for the various posts as most of the contracts coming to an end on April 30.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 08:43 IST
Cricket South Africa to advertise for various post including selection convener, national coaches
CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) is looking for candidates for the various posts as most of the contracts coming to an end on April 30. The board is looking for the convener of selectors, national women's coach and support staff, men's under-19 coach and support staff, South Africa A coach and chief medical officer imminently, ESPNcricinfo reported.

All the incumbents will be able to apply to continue in their positions. That means Linda Zondi, currently the independent selector but previously the selection convener, Hilton Moreeng and Salieg Nackerdien, women's head and assistant coach respectively, Lawrence Mahatlane, the under-19 coach, and Shuaib Manjra, the current chief medical officer, could all be replaced.

Similarly, acting director of cricket, Graeme Smith, is set to be confirmed in the role, whether or not he needs to take time off to commentate on the IPL. He was appointed on a short-term deal in December because of his prior commitment to the IPL. After the coronavirus pandemic has caused uncertainty over IPL, Smith is ready to continue in his current role and an announcement on his position is expected next week.

"It was always going to be the case that positions would be advertised in April when contracts came to an end," Smith told the media on Tuesday. "We're busy drawing up the under-19 and women's management and coach positions. It's not stopping any of the people currently in those positions from putting their names into the hat, but those positions will all be advertised," he added. (ANI)

