Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titans add pass rushers Beasley, Crawford

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 08:50 IST
Titans add pass rushers Beasley, Crawford

The Tennessee Titans officially added Vic Beasley on Tuesday, and they reportedly signed another former Atlanta Falcons edge rusher, Jack Crawford, as well. Beasley's contract was announced by the team. Terms weren't revealed, but multiple media outlets reported on March 17 that Beasley landed a one-year, $12 million deal with $9.5 million guaranteed.

Agent David Canter announced Crawford's deal on Twitter, but again, terms were not announced. Beasley, 27, recorded 37.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, 11 forced fumbles, 156 tackles and two touchdowns in 78 games (60 starts) over five seasons with the Falcons. Last season, he had eight sacks, 42 tackles and two forced fumbles while appearing in 16 games and making 15 starts.

He was picked No. 8 overall by the Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Beasley posted five sacks in both 2017 and 2018 after registering a career-high 15.5 sacks and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2016. Crawford, 31, spent the past three seasons with the Falcons after stints with the Oakland Raiders (2012-13) and Dallas Cowboys (2014-16). He played every game last season and made four starts while amassing 24 tackles, a half-sack, five quarterback hits and a career-high three passes defensed.

In 2018, Crawford notched a career-best six sacks and made the only interception of his career. Overall, he has 137 tackles, 16 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 93 games (27 starts). Oakland selected Crawford in the fifth round of the 2012 draft out of Penn State.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19

Retired USAs tennis player Patrick McEnroe is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19, the player confirmed. Patrick confirmed that he was in isolation for ten-to-eleven days as he had some minor symptoms.The former USAs tennis pla...

Fabregas names Wenger and Mourinho as two best managers

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has picked Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as the best two managers he has worked under during his career. I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain, Fabregas said on Instagram Live. But when pressed...

Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry

Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area, tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, a senior official said. Director of Health and Family Welfare Mohan Kumar said the two had returned from D...

ISIS might target police during COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police

Delhi Police official said that ISIS terrorists are likely to target police personnel deployed during COVID-19 duty in the national capital. Police personnel deployed at various pickets, barricades in Delhi in connection with maintaining of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020