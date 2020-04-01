Ex-Marseille president Pape Diouf dies from coronavirus

Ex-Marseille president Pape Diouf dies from coronavirusPTI | Marseille | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:30 IST
Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting coronavirus, a family source told AFP. Diouf, who was born in Chad but had French and Senegalese citizenship, led the club between 2005-2009 and helped build the side that lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2010.
He was set to leave Dakar for Nice earlier on Tuesday to be treated for COVID-19 in France but the plane never left Senegal. Diouf was also a journalist and a football agent before taking over at the Stade Velodrome.
