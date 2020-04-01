Left Menu
Yuvraj feels his call to donate for Afridi's Foundation blown out of proportion

After being criticised for urging people to donate to former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's foundation, Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday said the message was 'blown out of proportion' and his intention was not to hurt anybody's feelings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:57 IST
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh . Image Credit: ANI

After being criticised for urging people to donate to former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's foundation, Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday said the message was 'blown out of proportion' and his intention was not to hurt anybody's feelings. "I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve via that message was that to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind," Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Singh had posted a video urging people to donate to Afridi's foundation. "These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on http://donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh," Singh had tweeted.

However, the message did not go well with the Twitterati, who started bashing the former cricketer. "Shame on you Yuvraj Singh ! Didn't see a single tweet or message from you to donate for PM Cares or India," commented a user on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)

