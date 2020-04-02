Basketball-McLaren to head up international basketball integrity unit

Basketball-McLaren to head up international basketball integrity unitReuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 04:01 IST
Canadian law professor Richard McLaren, who wrote a report into state-sponsored doping in Russia for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), was appointed Integrity Officer for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Wednesday. "I am delighted to be working with FIBA. I congratulate FIBA’s leadership for their commitment to ensuring the integrity of the sport," McLaren said in a statement.
"I am confident that this new partnership will help FIBA navigate through any ethical challenge that may arise to ensure that spectators, players and coaches continue to have the utmost trust in the game," he added. McLaren, whose 2016 report for WADA outlined evidence of massive state-backed, systematic doping in Russian athletics, is also currently leading an investigation into allegations of corruption within the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Russia feeding disinformation about coronavirus to sow panic in West-EU document
Kremlin denies EU allegations Russia is feeding coronavirus disinformation campaign
Russia feeding coronavirus disinformation to sow panic in West, EU document says
Russia to limit flights to UK, U.S. and UAE starting March 20
Russia to keep oil flowing by extending Arctic shifts