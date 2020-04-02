Rugby-England coach Jones signs new deal to 2023 World Cup

England coach Eddie Jones has agreed a contract extension which will see him continue in the role until the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Jones, whose contract was set to expire in August 2021, had been in talks over a new deal since guiding England to the 2019 World Cup final, where they lost to South Africa. Since taking charge of England at the end of 2015, Jones has won 42 of his 54 matches, giving him a win ratio of 78%, the highest in the history of England coaches, the RFU said.

"I never thought coming here four years ago I would be doing a second four years but the circumstances are right," the 60-year-old Australian said in a statement. "I am excited about raising the standards again. We have a great team.

"We set out four years ago to be the best team in the world and unfortunately we missed that by 80 minutes. Now we want to be the team that is remembered as being the greatest team the game has ever seen." Jones would surpass World Cup winner Clive Woodward as England's longest-serving coach if he completes a second World Cup cycle with the team in 2023.

