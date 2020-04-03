Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players must 'share financial burden' during virus: PFA

PTI | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:22 IST
Players must 'share financial burden' during virus: PFA

The Professional Footballers' Association insist they are aware players must "share the financial burden" during the coronavirus as the row over wage cuts for Premier League stars mounted. The British Government's Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on top-flight players to take a pay cut after several clubs placed non-playing staff on furlough.

Hancock said Premier League players should "make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part". The English season is suspended until at least April 30 due to the pandemic and there is little chance of a return to action for some while after that.

The optics of top stars, many on multi-million pound contracts, being fully paid during the crisis are bad for the PFA and the Premier League, especially with Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich all using the government's job retention furlough scheme to save money. Pressure is mounting on players to accept wage cuts or deferrals, with talks on-going between the PFA, the Premier League and the English Football League.

The matter is expected to be debated again on Friday at a meeting of English football's major stakeholders. The players' union hinted at a resolution as they said in a statement: "We fully accept that players will have to be flexible and share the financial burden of the Covid-19 outbreak in order to secure the long-term future of their own club and indeed the wider game.

"Our advice going out to players at this point reflects that expectation." Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and his Brighton counterpart Graham Potter have agreed to wage cuts in the last two days, along with other senior staff at those clubs. Players and management staff at Championship leaders Leeds have agreed to defer wages.

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker on Thursday criticised his old club for using the furlough scheme and the PFA added that clubs should only be doing so if it is absolutely necessary. "We are aware of the public sentiment that the players should pay non-playing staff's salaries. However, our current position is that - as businesses - if clubs can afford to pay their players and staff, they should," the statement said.

"The players we have spoken to recognise that the non-playing staff are a vital part of their club and they do not want to see club staff furloughed unfairly. "Any use of the government's support schemes without genuine financial need is detrimental to the wider society." Hancock's demand followed comments by his Conservative colleague Julian Knight, who is chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

Knight has told Premier League chief executive Richard Masters that clubs who furlough non-playing staff but do not impose cuts on player wages should be subjected to a windfall tax if they do not change approach by April 7. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Mexicos Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of ...

Atlético cuts player salaries by 70% during virus crisis

Atltico Madrid says it has reached an agreement with its players and coaching staff to reduce their salaries by 70 while competitions are stopped during the coronavirus pandemic. Atltico announced the agreement on Thursday and said it is te...

NEWS SCHDEULE

All India News Schedule for Friday, April 3 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU -Briefing on COVID-19 situation at 4 pm-Story on impact of coronavirus outbreak on tourism industry in India NCR-St...

Model used to show gratitude to those fighting against COVID-19 on Janata Curfew being followed by other countries: Modi

Praising the people for their support shown through the ringing of bells and clanging of utensils, done on the day of Janata Curfew March 22 as a mark of gratitude to those fighting coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020