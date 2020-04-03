Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOA raises Rs 71 lakh as contribution in country's battle against COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:08 IST
IOA raises Rs 71 lakh as contribution in country's battle against COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has helped raise Rs 71 lakh through donations from its state affiliates and National Sports Federations (NSF) as contribution towards the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "IOA is deeply grateful to its NSFs and state associations and other federation and bodies for extending their support and humble contributions towards the cause of our nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the IOA said in a statement issued by its Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

"In these challenging times, the coming together of the Olympic family to support the nation''s need once again reinforces our belief that we shall always come out stronger to serve sports and make the nation proud." The IOA will transfer the donations to Prime Minister Cares Fund, the statement added. The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 53,000 lives worldwide while infecting more than a million people.

In India, it has led to 56 deaths as per official estimates with over 2,000 people infected by the deadly virus. Several sports personalities, including Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, shuttler PV Sindhu and athletes Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das, have also come forward to provide financial contributions to fight against the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait backs OPEC+ meeting, resumes Neutral Zone shipments with Saudi

Kuwait supports Saudi Arabias invitation for a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, an informal grouping is known as OPEC, to curb global oil supply and halt the oil price rout, oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel said on Friday.The e...

Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials

Eurozone states that need aid from the blocs bailout fund to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak should get it quickly without being subjected to lengthy visits and policy proposals from officials, Germanys finance min...

NSA against Tablighi Jamaat members who misbehaved with medical staff, Yogi calls them 'enemies of humanity'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invoked the National Security Act NSA against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital, for misbehaving with the hospital staff and termed t...

From grand final to building site as NRL players go back to work

Six months ago they were playing one of the biggest games of their careers, but now stars of Australias National Rugby League are working as builders and plumbers after the coronavirus shutdown forced them to find new jobs. Several members ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020