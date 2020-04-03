Left Menu
IOA raises Rs 71 lakh as contribution in country's battle against COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:16 IST
IOA raises Rs 71 lakh as contribution in country's battle against COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has helped raise Rs 71 lakh through donations from its state affiliates and National Sports Federations (NSF) as contribution towards the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "IOA is deeply grateful to its NSFs and state associations and other federation and bodies for extending their support and humble contributions towards the cause of our nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the IOA said in a statement issued by its Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

"In these challenging times, the coming together of the Olympic family to support the nation''s need once again reinforces our belief that we shall always come out stronger to serve sports and make the nation proud." The IOA will transfer the donations to Prime Minister Cares Fund, the statement added. Former world number one double trap shooter Ankur Mittal also joined the fight against coronavirus, promising to donate Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES fund and Rs 51,000 to Haryana Corona Relief fund.

"I pledge to contribute Rs 1 Lakh to PM CARES Fund and Rs 51,000 to Haryana Corona Relief Fund. India can, and will fight this pandemic. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @mlkhattar @cmohry @KirenRijiju @ONGC_," he tweeted. MyTeam11, a fantasy sports platform, also donated Rs 5 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund in the wake of the rapidly-spreading disease. The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 53,000 lives worldwide while infecting more than a million people.

In India, it has led to 56 deaths as per official estimates with over 2,000 people infected by the deadly virus. Several sports personalities, including Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, shuttler PV Sindhu and athletes Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das, have also come forward to provide financial contributions to fight against the disease.

