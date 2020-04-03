Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 scare: Premier League to return 'when it is safe and appropriate'

As coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all across the globe, Premier League on Friday announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.'

ANI | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:50 IST
COVID-19 scare: Premier League to return 'when it is safe and appropriate'
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

As coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all across the globe, Premier League on Friday announced that the 2019-20 season will only return 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so.' "It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May - and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so," Premier League said in a statement.

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time. The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution," the statement added. A meeting of Premier League Shareholders took place today. The sporting and financial implications for Premier League clubs as well as for The FA, EFL and National League were discussed in the meeting.

The league said that clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration to protect employments as there have been 'substantial and continuing' losses for the 2019-20 season. "In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration," the statement read.

"This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change. The League will be in regular contact with the PFA, and the union and the LMA will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Could TB vaccine protect medics from COVID-19?

Could a common vaccine used for decades to protect against tuberculosis help shield health workers from COVID-19 While developing a specific immunisation against the coronavirus sweeping the planet will likely take many months, researchers ...

UK ramps up coronavirus trials but results "a few months away"

Britain said on Friday it was launching the biggest clinical trial of possible treatments for coronavirus in the world but a leading health official cautioned that the results were likely a few months away. Almost 1,000 patients from 132 ho...

Trump's son-in-law takes surprise top role in coronavirus fight

Hes got no medical experience, was never elected or saw military service, but as Donald Trumps son-in-law, Jared Kushner has crucial access -- and now hes White House pointman for the coronavirus crisis. A youthful looking 39, Kushner is no...

Turkey imposes curfew on youth, shuts borders of 31 cities -Erdogan

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on citizens under the age of 20 effective from midnight on Friday as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak, President Tayyip Erdogan said.Turkey also decided to shut down the borders of 31 cities,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020