Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: USTA asks people to take a break from tennis

The United States Tennis Association on Friday (local time) advised people not to play tennis during the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New York | Updated: 04-04-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 10:56 IST
COVID-19: USTA asks people to take a break from tennis
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The United States Tennis Association on Friday (local time) advised people not to play tennis during the coronavirus pandemic. This advisory comes just days after the association said that they are planning to go ahead with the US Open as planned.

"Based on the recommendations of the USTA COVID-19 Advisory Group, the USTA believes that it is in the best interest of society to take a collective pause from playing the sport we love," the USTA said in an official statement. "Although there are no specific studies on tennis and COVID-19, medical advisors believe there is the possibility that the virus responsible for COVID-19 could be transmitted through common sharing and handling of tennis balls, gate handles, benches, net posts and even court surfaces," it added.

On Wednesday, Wimbledon 2020 was cancelled by the organisers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Grand Slam tennis tournament was slated to commence from June 29, but the decision was made to cancel it for the first time since World War II.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) earlier jointly announced the continued suspension of the ATP and WTA Tours until July 13. The French Open which was scheduled for May was postponed to September-October this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-RA chief executive Castle set to be axed: reports

Rugby Australias chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, local media reported on Saturday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. Castle ...

Switching off lights could lead to grid collapse: Minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has expressed fear that switching off the lights simultaneously for nine minutes could lead to a multi-state grid collapse and result in the blackout in the entire country. In his statement issued on F...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1212 p.m. Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, official...

China using coronavirus pandemic for pushing it's authoritarianism on fragile democracies

China has been using coronavirus pandemic to position itself as a responsible global leader and to exert its authoritarian methods on leaders wanting to control frustrated public as the lethal infection continues to rage and kill people acr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020