Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-RA chief executive Castle set to be axed: reports

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 04-04-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 12:07 IST
Rugby-RA chief executive Castle set to be axed: reports
Representative Image

Rugby Australia's chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, local media reported on Saturday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. Castle this week took a 50% pay cut and laid off 75% of Rugby Australia (RA) staff, saying the body faced losses of up to A$120 million ($71.94 million) if no more rugby was played this year.

With no pay agreement secured with the players, and their representatives calling on RA to provide more financial information ahead of negotiations, the sport has endured another week of negative headlines. The Australian and The Daily Telegraph both reported that Castle had lost the confidence of a board to which three new members were added at this week's Annual General Meeting.

Former Australia captain Phil Kearns, who lost out when New Zealander Castle was appointed in 2017, was named as her likely successor by both newspapers. RA later said in a statement that it had shared specific financial information with the Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) on Saturday regarding a short-term pay deal.

"... Rugby Australia believes the financial information it has provided today allows RUPA to accurately advise the players on these negotiations," it said. The parties would meet on Sunday to take the negotiations forward, it said.

"... we look forward to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement given the current circumstances the game is facing." Castle took significant flak for her handling of the dismissal of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau last year, the costs of which contributed to an A$9.4 million loss in 2019.

She has also been criticized for spurning an offer from Fox Sports TV to extend their broadcast deal and instead of taking the rights to market, potentially leaving Rugby Australia without a television deal at the end of 2020. ($1 = 1.6681 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-RA chief executive Castle set to be axed: reports

Rugby Australias chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, local media reported on Saturday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. Castle ...

Switching off lights could lead to grid collapse: Minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has expressed fear that switching off the lights simultaneously for nine minutes could lead to a multi-state grid collapse and result in the blackout in the entire country. In his statement issued on F...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1212 p.m. Nine of the 14 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh have been cured over the past 12 days, official...

China using coronavirus pandemic for pushing it's authoritarianism on fragile democracies

China has been using coronavirus pandemic to position itself as a responsible global leader and to exert its authoritarian methods on leaders wanting to control frustrated public as the lethal infection continues to rage and kill people acr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020