Hockey India donates Rs 75 lakhs more to PM-CARES Fund, golfer Lahiri pledges Rs 7 lakhs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:43 IST
Hockey India on Saturday donated an additional Rs 75 lakhs towards the PM-CARES Fund to take its total contribution to Rs 1 crore to tackle worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Hockey India had earlier donated Rs 25 lakhs towards the cause on April 1.

The decision to donate an additional Rs 75 lakhs was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board. "In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who are doing everything they can to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. "Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever way we can," Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said in a statement. Hockey India secretary general Rajinder Singh agreed with Mushtaq' views. "Hockey India has always believed in helping those in need and I am proud the Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total of Rs 1.00 crore towards the PM Cares Fund. With millions of Indian lives affected because of this pandemic, it was important for us to step up keeping in mind the interest of the nation," he added. Support has been pouring in from all sportspersons of the country with ace golfer Anirban Lahiri being the latest to donate a sum of Rs 7 lakhs PM-CARES Fund. "In these grave times that we face today I urge my fans and brethren to join me in doing our bit to support those in most need. I have pledged Rs 7,00,000 to the PM Cares Fund and also support 100 families on the Zomato Feeding India initiative," Lahiri tweeted. "In any way big or small, let's play our part in helping the Nation. Jai Hind!!." India has reported nearly 3,000 positive cases with close to 70 deaths so far.

