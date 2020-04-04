Left Menu
COVID-19: Lawn Tennis Association allocates £20 million for British tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the National Governing body for tennis in Great Britain has pledged £20 million to support those involved in tennis as coronavirus continues to rage.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the National Governing body for tennis in Great Britain has pledged £20 million to support those involved in tennis as coronavirus continues to rage. "The comprehensive package, which has been developed by the LTA in consultation with Tennis Scotland and Tennis Wales, will make additional support available to tennis venues, coaches, officials and players to the value of up to approximately £20m," said LTA in an official statement.

With the focus on protecting the grassroots of the sport, the funding and support will aid those who have been most severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and many of whom have seen their income streams reduced. "The first priority at this time is the health and wellbeing of everybody, and our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus. Our sport is far from exempt from its impact, and this pandemic has the potential to put the continued future growth of tennis at significant risk," said Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief executive.

"We know that many involved in tennis in Britain are concerned about their futures and are facing significant challenges, and so our primary objective in announcing these unprecedented measures is to ensure clubs and venues remain viable and coaches and officials are not lost to the sport," he added. Earlier on April 1, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II. The tournament was slated to begin on June 29. (ANI)

