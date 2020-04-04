Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harbhajan Singh thanks doctors, nurses for their services amid COVID-19 lockdown

As India continues its fight against coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday expressed gratitude towards doctors, police and medical workers who are putting their lives at risk in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:23 IST
Harbhajan Singh thanks doctors, nurses for their services amid COVID-19 lockdown
Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh (Photo/Harbhajan Singh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As India continues its fight against coronavirus pandemic, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday expressed gratitude towards doctors, police and medical workers who are putting their lives at risk in combating the COVID-19 outbreak. "Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors, nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one who is out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey," Harbhajan tweeted.

As the world grapples with pandemic, all sporting activities are either postponed or stand cancelled. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 30 announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be "celebrated" from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Earlier in March, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the BCCI sources said that no final decision has been taken on the fate of this year's IPL and the apex body is monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

52 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 4 dead

Four more COVID-19 patients died while 52 new cases were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total cases in the city to 330. 52 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total cases in the city to 330. Four people also...

Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86

Patricia Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died due to the coronavirus. She was 86. Bosworths stepdaughter, Fia Hats...

Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 500: health minister

Turkeys death toll from coronavirus topped 500, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Saturday, while the number of cases reached nearly 24,000. Most of Turkeys cases have been registered in the countrys economic capital Istanbul.The ...

UP CM says coopertion of people needed to keep social distancing if lockdown lifted on April 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that if lockdown is lifted from April 15, people should not begin to crowd at any place as efforts made in preventing the spread of coronavirus will go in vain.If the lockdown is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020