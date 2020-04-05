Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 1991: Waugh brothers became first pair of twins to play a Test

It was on April 5, 1991, when Australia's Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh became the first pair of twins to play together in a Test match for their country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 09:47 IST
On this day in 1991: Waugh brothers became first pair of twins to play a Test
Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on April 5, 1991, when Australia's Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh became the first pair of twins to play together in a Test match for their country. The duo achieved the feat against West Indies in the third Test at Trinidad.

The match between Australia and West Indies ended as a draw. In the game against West Indies, Steve Waugh managed to score 26 runs and he did not get a chance to bat in the second innings. On the other hand, Wark Waugh managed to play a knock of 64 runs in the first innings.

Australia was bundled out for 294 in the first innings, while West Indies was bowled out for 227, giving the visitors a lead of 67 runs. In the second innings, Australia declared with their score at 123/3.

Waugh brothers eventually went on to play 108 Test matches together. Talking about their debuts, Steve made his debut on the Boxing Day Test in 1985 against India.

While Mark Waugh played his first Test in 1991 against England at the Oval. Steve Waugh went on to become one of the greatest Australian skippers and he also managed to win the World Cup with the team in 1999.

Steve played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs for Australia while Mark went on to take part in 128 Tests and 244 ODIs. Recently, Shane Warne named his greatest Australian Test XI and both Waugh brothers made the lineup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Two more nursing staff at Delhi State Cancer Institute test positive for COVID-19

Two more nursing staff at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.Earlier, four staff members, including a doctor, at the hospital had tested positive for the infection.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday s...

Yami Gautam urges people to stay home to prevent spread of COVID-19

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday urged people to stay in their homes and also shared a few precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The actor shared a short video of her public service announcement about the precautions to be...

Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure the smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significa...

Marianne Faithfull hospitalised with COVID-19

Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London with coronavirus. The 74-year-old veteran artiste is currently stable, her management told Rolling Stone magazine.Marianne Faithfulls manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020