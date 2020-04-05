Kohli invokes 'spirit of India', urges citizens to show solidarity with 'health warriors' tonight

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday urged citizen to show their "spirit of India" to express solidarity with "health warriors" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic when they light diyas and lamps tonight at 9 pm on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The power of the stadium is in its fans. The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight 9pm for 9min Let's show the world, we stand as ONE. Let's show our Health Warriors, We stand behind them. Team India - IGNITED. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," Kohli tweeted.

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19. This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country.

Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 3,072 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,784 active cases, 213 cured/discharged/migrated people and 75 deaths. (ANI)

