Player sentenced to 3 months at home for flouting curfew

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:36 IST
Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been sentenced to three months of home detention for flouting a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 29-year-old striker who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad pleaded guilty at a video link trial here on Saturday.

Police had arrested Prijovic and 19 others for gathering at a hotel lobby bar in Belgrade on Friday and violating the country's 5 pm to 5 am lockdown orders. He is the second Serbian soccer player to be caught violating the stay-at-home orders after Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic flouted the state of emergency decree when he attended his girlfriend's birthday party at a Belgrade cafe last month.

Those who violate the restrictive measures could face up to three years in jail. AP SSC SSC.

