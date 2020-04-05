Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hoping to get a new foreign coach after Olympic postponement: Chirag, Satwik

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:04 IST
Hoping to get a new foreign coach after Olympic postponement: Chirag, Satwik

The crack men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is now hoping to avail the services of a new foreign coach in their Olympic preparation after sudden exit of Indonesian Flandy Limpele. Limpele was appointed till the Tokyo Olympics which has been deferred by one year due to global COVID-19 pandemic. However, last month, Limpele had stepped down as India's doubles coach, citing family reasons, becoming the fourth such foreign coach to have resigned without completing the tenure.

Chirag said the Olympics postponement will now give them more time to deal with the departure of Limpele, who was specifically hired to prepare them for the Tokyo Games. "We will definitely get more time to prepare now. Since it is more than a year, so I believe we will get a new foreign coach. If Olympics would have happened this year, then we wouldn't have got since for 3-4 months it wouldn't make sense. But now, BAI might get one to help us," Chirag told PTI.

Satwik said the departure of Limpele in the Olympic year was a big worry. "It is a worry for us because he (Limpele) left us before the Olympics. He is an experienced coach, he used to give us inputs in every match and we trusted him a lot. Since he left we didn't know what to do, what program to follow. "But now we have a year, so hopefully we will get a new coach and again we will have to adjust to the new regime. So in a way, we got lucky with this postponement." Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania said they will try to rope in a new foreign coach once things return to normal.

"With the Olympic postponement, we are keen to get a doubles coach in order to strengthen the coaching staff. However, we have to wait for the lockdown to get over first so that we can discuss the issue with SAI and Sports Ministry," said Ajay K Singhania, General Secretary, BAI. "I have already had a telephonic discussion with National Coach P Gopichand and once COVID19 situation batters off we will take this up." Chirag and Satwik, the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, were the first Indian men's doubles pair to win a Super 500 in Thailand and also reached the finals of Super 750 event at French Open last year. It also helped them to break into the top 10. "If an experienced coach like comes on board, it will make a big difference," said Chirag, who has taken to painting to spend time during this 21-day lockdown which has been put in place to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"Now we are almost there, it is a matter of 2-3 points, say we are 90 percent there and a really good coach like for example Rexy Mainaky, who is the head coach of Thailand would give us that extra 10 percent. A high-calibre coach can help us get into world's top 3." Mainaky, a 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medallist is one of the famous pair with other being Ricky Subagja. Satwik said: "We have coaches like Dwi Kristiawan and Namrih Suroto, who can make a program for us. Namrih used to handle us when Flandy was not available and we have been training with Dwi too, so they are also well-equipped to help us." The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made it clear that "all of the qualifications that have been achieved by National Olympic Committees and individual athletes remain in place" despite the Games being postponed. "It is a big relief. Now the athletes who have qualified for Olympics, can relax and concentrate on the preparation for the Games without any pressure," said the 19-year-old Satwik.

"For us, we are not sharp enough, especially in the crucial situation, so we have to work on those areas." PTI ATK KHS KHS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

'Lack' of preparedness to deal with migrant workers during lockdown: Cong leader Shashidhar Reddy

Senior Congress leader and former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA M Shashidhar Reddy has accused the Centre of not factoring in the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on daily wage earners and migrant workers b...

Govt likely to allow flight operations in staggered manner post lockdown

The government is likely to allow domestic and international flight operations in India in a staggered manner post the 21-day lockdown period which is slated to end on April 14, officials said on Sunday. The aviation sector has been hit ...

2 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total rises to 23

Two persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bhubaneswar, raising the number of cases of the pandemic in Odisha to 23 on Sunday, an official said. A 70-year-old man from the Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II, who had r...

Combating COVID-19: Yuvraj Singh to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. Singh also urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to light diyas and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020