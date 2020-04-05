Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Tendulkar urges people to follow PM Modi's appeal to salute 'sanitation warriors'

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday urged people to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to 'salute the commitment of lakhs of sanitation warriors'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:25 IST
Sachin Tendulkar urges people to follow PM Modi's appeal to salute 'sanitation warriors'
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar . Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday urged people to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light diyas and candles tonight at 9 pm for nine minutes to 'salute the commitment of lakhs of sanitation warriors'. Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: "4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I'm lighting a Diya to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe. India, choose your reason tonight but let's unite. @narendramodi @PMOIndia."

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya or torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against COVID-19. This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

'Lack' of preparedness to deal with migrant workers during lockdown: Cong leader Shashidhar Reddy

Senior Congress leader and former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA M Shashidhar Reddy has accused the Centre of not factoring in the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown on daily wage earners and migrant workers b...

Govt likely to allow flight operations in staggered manner post lockdown

The government is likely to allow domestic and international flight operations in India in a staggered manner post the 21-day lockdown period which is slated to end on April 14, officials said on Sunday. The aviation sector has been hit ...

2 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total rises to 23

Two persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bhubaneswar, raising the number of cases of the pandemic in Odisha to 23 on Sunday, an official said. A 70-year-old man from the Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II, who had r...

Combating COVID-19: Yuvraj Singh to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. Singh also urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to light diyas and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020