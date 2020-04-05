Left Menu
Virat, Anushka participate in PM Modi's initiative as couple light diyas

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma light diyas on Sunday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:37 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo/ Anushka Sharma Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma light diyas on Sunday night. Sharma took to Twitter to post pictures and a message for the fans. "I light a diya every day for many years now. And as I light the diya, I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future," Sharma said in her message.

"So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain," she added. Kohli shared Sharma's post and wrote: "A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together."

Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far. Several athletes came forward and took part in this initiative. Boxer Mary Kom, wrestler Bajrang Punia, table tennis player Manika Batra and sprinter Hima Das are the athletes who participated.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3500 with 505 new cases in the last 24 hours from across the country. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

