Cricket fraternity responds to PM Modi's call to light candles, diyas

Cricket fraternity lit candles and diyas on Sunday night as they responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country. Indian team captain Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to write: "I've paid my humble tribute to the Health Warriors. We are all in this together as #TeamIndia. I salute the selfless Heroes - police, security forces, state governments. Thank you, @narendramodi Ji, for unifying India #9baje9mintues #IndiaFightsCorona."

The skipper Virat Kohli lit diyas along with his wife Anushka Sharma and wrote: "A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together." Hardik Pandya also participated in the initiative and wrote: "Wonderful to see the entire country come together to show our heartful gratitude and support for the healthcare staff. Amazing initiative for all of us to be a part of. Together we stand united stronger and even more determined to fight these difficult times. Jai Hind."

On the other hand, former cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted: "In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon. Om Shantih Shantih Shantih." "Let's stand is solidarity & beat this terrible time the whole world is going through. We can do it India! #COVID2019 #9baje9mintues @PMOIndia @narendramodi," Suresh Raina tweeted.

KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan also responded to PM Modi's appeal. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

