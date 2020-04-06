Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jackets' star D Jones (ankle) resumes skating

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 04:23 IST
Blue Jackets' star D Jones (ankle) resumes skating

Columbus Blue Jackets All-Star defenseman Seth Jones resumed skating Sunday at the team's practice facility. Because Jones, who underwent ankle surgery on Feb. 11, is rehabbing an injury, he is allowed to use the facility despite the fact the NHL season has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old Jones posted a video on Twitter showing himself heading to the ice with an assortment of pucks awaiting him. "Feels nice to be back on the ice after a longggg 8 weeks!" Jones wrote.

Jones was injured during a game against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 8. After the surgery, the Blue Jackets said he would miss eight to 10 weeks. A three-time All-Star, Jones has collected 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) and 20 penalty minutes in 56 games this season.

Jones has recorded 258 points (60 goals, 198 assists) in 524 career games with the Nashville Predators (2013-16) and Blue Jackets. Jones is the son for former NBA player Popeye Jones, who is currently an assistant coach for the Indiana Pacers.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday -Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus as early as Tuesday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, as the number of infections topped 1,000 in the capital, Tokyo.Abe will likely announce his plans...

Trump voices hope for 'leveling-off' of coronavirus in U.S. hot spots

President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a leveling-off of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nations hot spots, saying Americans were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. New York,...

3-day Vasanthotsavam festival begins in Tirumala without devotees

The annual three-day-long Vasanthotsavam festival of Lord Balaji began in Tirumala on Sunday without devotees due to the coronavirus lockdown. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam TTD, the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple has cancelled th...

UK PM Johnson hospitalised for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020