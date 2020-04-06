Left Menu
Development News Edition

England soccer star Walker sorry after 'lockdown party'

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 06-04-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 09:37 IST
England soccer star Walker sorry after 'lockdown party'

England defender Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from English Premier League team Manchester City after appearing to break lockdown conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. The 29-year-old Walker apologized on Sunday after it was widely reported he held a party involving two sex workers at his home last week, breaking the government's rules on social distancing. The country is in the middle of a three-week lockdown.

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today (Sunday) about my private life in a tabloid newspaper,” Walker's statement read. “I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down." He added: “My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to re-iterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.” City said it will now look into Walker's conduct.

A club statement read: “Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules. “Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS (National Health Service) and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.” Walker, who has made 48 appearances for England, is the second high-profile EPL player to have been caught flouting the government's guidelines after Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. The Villa captain went to a party last weekend and was pictured next to a road in slippers, just hours after he posted a video urging fans to stay safe at home on social media.

As of Sunday, Britain has recorded more than 4,900 virus deaths overall among nearly 48,000 reported cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore govt to quarantine returnees in five-star hotels

By Lee Kah Whye Singapore, April 6 ANI The Singapore government has decided to quarantine returning Singaporeans from overseas in five-star hotels for 14 days as a constructive way to support the local hotel industry in these difficult time...

Isolation blues? Myanmar's ex-political prisoners share survival tips

From meditation to memory games, former political prisoners in Myanmar are dishing out tips on surviving isolation in a pandemic as the country once severed from the world again closes its borders. The Southeast Asian state spent nearly hal...

Madhavbaug launches app for heart patients and diabetics for home care during COVID-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 6 ANIPRNewswire The world is in the midst of a major health crisis as the Coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 110 countries now. Madhavbaug, Indias leading chain of multidisciplinary cardiac care clin...

Column: Virus will make the timeline for sports, too

The unthinkable, at least for sports fans, already has happened. The games, as we know them, are shut down. Well never know if San Diego State was a Final Four contender or if Tiger Woods would have defended his green jacket at the Masters....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020