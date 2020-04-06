Cricket will emerge stronger after coronavirus pandemic, says Sri Lanka coach

Despite an ongoing coronavirus pandemic Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur expressed hope that cricket will emerge out of this stronger. "It really is a very unfortunate state of affairs around the world with the world in total lockdown now and all sports and most business coming to a standstill," Sri Lanka Cricket's official website quoted Arthur as saying.

"I think firstly it is important to acknowledge the plight of the general population during this very unfortunate time and my thoughts go to all the people and families affected by this pandemic! Cricket as most sports is in a pause phase and will come out of this stronger!" he added. The coach further stated that each player has been given individual fitness plans to keep them fit.

"The players all have individual fitness plans to keep them up to speed with their levels of fitness, these plans are tailored to the facilities that each player has at his disposal at home to maintain the expected fitness levels. Our trainers Dishan Foneska and Paul Khoury have been very proactive in working out the programmes with each individual," Arthur said. "I have been sending out exercises to each player as well based on the player reflecting and then sharing with me the strengths and weaknesses of their games. These reflections are mental, physical and technical. This allows us as coaches to then add this to the player plans that we have constructed for each player," he added. (ANI)

