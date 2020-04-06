Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 13:26 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. PGA Championship rescheduled for August: report

The PGA Championship, one of golf's four majors, has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday. The event will remain at the city's Harding Park course, the paper said. Esports: Dybala too good for Bale in charity video game clash

Paulo Dybala left Gareth Bale out of his Real Madrid starting line-up but had no trouble beating the Welshman's Manchester City side in a FIFA 20 video game as part of a Combat Corona fundraiser for UNICEF at the weekend. Juventus striker Dybala only recently recovered from the coronavirus himself but was in good spirits and proved too good for the Real winger at the console on Sunday. On this day: Died April 7, 1968: Jim Clark, British racing driver

Jackie Stewart starts a chapter of his autobiography with a simple sentence: "Jim Clark was the finest racing driver of my era." Few would disagree with the triple world champion, Britain's most successful racing driver until Lewis Hamilton rewrote the record book. Bobby Mitchell, first black player for Redskins, dies aged 84

Bobby Mitchell, the first black player to compete for the Washington Redkins, has died at the age of 84, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Sunday. No cause of death was given. Report: NFL teams to conduct draft from homes

The 2020 NFL Draft now will be a stay-at-home affair as top team officials will participate in the April 23-25 event from their individual residences, ESPN reported Saturday. With coronavirus cases and deaths still on the rise, the NFL will set an example for extreme social distancing during the most popular weekend of the offseason as the living room becomes the war room. NBA, Knicks, Nets help donate one million masks

The NBA, the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets are collaborating with China's consul general Huang Ping to donate one million surgical masks to the New York City area, governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. Cuomo announced the news on Twitter, saying, "New York thanks you. We are beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed (personal protective equipment)." Trump hopes U.S. sport can resume soon, wants fans 'back in arenas'

U.S. President Donald Trump told sports commissioners on Saturday he hoped that their leagues and competitions, which have been suspended by the coronavirus outbreak, would soon be back in action. At a later White House briefing, Trump said commissioners from the NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer were among those on the call. Bulgarian Pulev to donate half of Joshua fight money to coronavirus medics

The IBF's mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev said he will donate half of his purse from the world heavyweight title fight against Briton Anthony Joshua to help medical workers fight the "devilish" coronavirus. The 38-year-old Bulgarian is expected to earn around $5 million from the fight, which has been postponed due to the pandemic, having originally been scheduled for June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Venus inviting others to join her virtual workouts

Venus Williams continues to welcome all interested parties to join her for workouts. Let's be clear; Williams is not asking fans to deviate from social distancing as the world battles the coronavirus. Rather, the seven-time Grand Slam champion is asking for others to join her live on Instagram by using the hashtag #CoachVenus for virtual workouts. She started the online program late last month to encourage others to work out. NFL-Former Saints kicker Dempsey dies after contracting COVID-19

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has died at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19, the NFL team said on Sunday. Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot, joined the Saints out of college in 1969 and in November 1970 set a record for the longest field goal with a game-winning 63-yard kick against the Detroit Lions.

