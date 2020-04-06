Left Menu
Development News Edition

Badminton: BWF suspends all its tournaments till July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:22 IST
Badminton: BWF suspends all its tournaments till July

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday suspended a host of its flagship international, junior and para tournaments scheduled from May to July in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comprises many Grade 2 and 3 events including HSBC BWF World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments.

According to a BWF release, the decision was taken in "close consultation and consensus" with the Host Member Associations (HMA) and Continental Confederations (CC). The most prominent tournament affected during the period is the Indonesia Open 2020 (Super 1000).

"The escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic globally has led all parties to confirm the suspension of these tournaments. The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remains the top priority," the release stated. Last week, the BWF froze the world rankings and world junior rankings until further notice, with the lists backdated to March 17, 2020.

"BWF will provide more clarity on the unfreezing of rankings once it is deemed safe to resume tournaments. "The BWF is also reviewing the impacts of the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games upon the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system. This review process is expected to take several weeks upon which BWF will make a further announcement," it further stated.

Cancelled Tournament Grade 2 International Tournaments: Australian Open 2020 (2 - 7 June) Thailand Open 2020 (9 - 14 June) Indonesia Open 2020 (16 - 21 June) Russian Open 2020 (7 - 12 July) Grade 3, Junior and Para Badminton Denmark Challenge 2020 (7 - 10 May) Slovenia International 2020 (13 - 16 May) Latvia International 2020 (28 - 31 May) Vietnam International Challenge 2020 (2 - 7 June) Lithuanian International 2020 (4 - 7 June) Canada Para Badminton International 2020 (9 - 14 June) Russian International Junior White Nights 2020 (25 - 28 June) White Nights 2020 (1 - 5 July) All England Junior Badminton Championships 2020 (16 - 19 July)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

One coronavirus-related death in Delhi in last 24 hours: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

One coronavirus-related death in Delhi in last 24 hours CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Bajaj Finance deposit book grows by over 62pc to Rs 21,400cr in Q4

Bajaj Finance on Monday asserted its liquidity position is strong and its deposit book grew by over 62 per cent to Rs 21,400 crore in the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal. The company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy...

22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Twenty-two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, according to the States Health Department. The tally of total positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the State has now climbed to 288. A 60-year-old man, who t...

COVID-19: Chidambaram donates Rs 1 crore to govt hospital

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday donated Rs 1 crore to state-run St George Hospital, which has been converted into an exclusive facility to treat COVID-19 patients in the metropolis. The former Union minister has sent a letter to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020