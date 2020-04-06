Doctor at French soccer club Reims kills himself

A doctor at French soccer club Reims has killed himself after getting infected with the coronavirus. Reims Mayor Arnaud Robinet told Le Parisien newspaper Bernard Gonzalez "is a collateral victim of COVID-19 because he had tested positive and was in isolation for 14 days. I know he had left a note to explain his decision." Officials at the club say Gonzalez died Sunday. He was 60.

Gonzalez had worked at the club for 23 years. Reims remembered Gonzalez as a man with the “soul of an artist” who was in love with the six-time champions.

