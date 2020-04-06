Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Waqar wants Pakistan policy to stop abrupt format-dropping

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:17 IST
Cricket-Waqar wants Pakistan policy to stop abrupt format-dropping

Bowling coach Waqar Younis wants Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to formulate a policy to stop players from abruptly dropping the test format, the former captain said on Monday. Experienced quicks Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz quit test cricket last year to focus on the short formats and Pakistan's bowling frailties were subsequently exposed in Australia where they lost both the test and Twenty20 series.

"Of course you can't stop anyone or force anyone. But there should be a policy by the board," Waqar said in a video conference with reporters. "If a star player suddenly leaves, or drops a format, it's a massive setback for the team. You're forced to fast-track rookies, which is a big problem and we faced it in absence of Amir and Wahab.

"I'm not saying we'd have won in Australia with them, but we could have done better, benefiting from their experience." Waqar felt Pakistan needed a bigger pool of fast bowlers to cope with the demand of limited-overs cricket and was optimistic he could help create one.

"The way cricket has expanded, having four-five fast bowlers is not enough," he said. "You probably need four-five mature bowlers for test cricket. But for the shorter formats, you need a bigger pool of bowlers, who can share the massive workload.

"Naseem (Shah), Musa (Khan), Haris (Rauf), Dilbar (Hussain)... if we can harness them with Amir, Wahab and (Mohammad) Abbas, I think we can have a battery of 8-10 fast bowlers. "And once we have that, we'd never be affected by anyone quitting abruptly and can rotate them.

"Bench strength is crucial. You need to create a pool, which even those on the bench are match-winners themselves."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Augusta National reschedules Masters for November

Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday that it had identified Nov. 9-15 as a possible date for the rescheduled Masters. Augusta National had earlier postponed the Masters due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but had not rescheduled the ...

Sweden acts to keep airline routes open

Swedens government will act to keep vital domestic airline routes open, despite the impact on travel caused by the coronavirus, it said on Monday.The government said a total of eight routes, seven to Northern Sweden and one to the island of...

11 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab; total cases 79

Eleven more people were found infected with coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the count of confirmed cases to 79 in the state, a medical bulletin saidAccording to the bulletin, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala districts reported their f...

Coronavirus cases in U'khand rise to 31

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 31. Four cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Almora,&#160; officials at the COVID-19 control roo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020