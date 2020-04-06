Left Menu
'Don't be embarrassed to send me private message': Nick Kyrgios offers to help amid COVID-19

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on Monday pledged to help hungry people and drop off food at the doorstep for everyone in need as coronavirus pandemic continues.

Updated: 06-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:29 IST
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios. Image Credit: ANI

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios on Monday pledged to help hungry people and drop off food at the doorstep for everyone in need as coronavirus pandemic continues. The tennis star released a statement on Instagram saying, "If anyone is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough, please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach. Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message".

"I will be more than happy to share whatever I have. Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked," he added. COVID-19 has spread across continents and territories, has infected at least 1.2 million and killed close to 70,000 others.

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the death toll in Australia stands at 41. There are 5797 confirmed infections in Australia, with 2637 cases reported in New South Wales.

Earlier this year, Nick Kyrgios made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, and he had to face a loss against Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal. (ANI)

