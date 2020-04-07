Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Draft to occur in 'fully virtual format,' with team personnel kept apart

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 02:08 IST
NFL-Draft to occur in 'fully virtual format,' with team personnel kept apart

The upcoming NFL draft will take place in a "fully virtual format," the league confirmed in a letter to teams on Monday, with personnel advised to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft, scheduled to begin April 23, will take place "with club personnel in separate location and able to communicate with one another and draft headquarters by phone or internet," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the letter obtained by Reuters. One of the few events left on the professional sport calendar for the coming weeks, the dazzling annual affair was expected to take place in front of a packed Las Vegas crowd, with team personnel huddled together in team facilities as they plotted their picks.

But the event is expected to look dramatically different from years past, with Goodell advising personnel across all 32 teams to stay at home. "We are operating in an environment unlike anything we have experienced before, one that requires flexibility, patience, and cooperation," Goodell wrote. "We should not lose sight of the magnitude of this global health crisis."

League facilities have been closed since March 13 and team facilities shuttered since March 26. The upcoming NFL season is still scheduled to move forward, with the first regular season game slated for Sept. 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel frees Palestinian governor of Jerusalem

Israeli police released the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem on Monday after he spent 24 hours in detention for illegal political activities that he said was connected to the coronavirus fight. If we must pay to protect our people and thei...

Tiger with COVID-19 gets meds, TLC from New York's Bronx Zoo keepers

Nadia, the tiger who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, and six other big cats who developed a dry cough at the Bronx Zoo appeared to be on the mend on Monday after doses of medication and tenderness.A little TLC by the ...

Trump spoke with Biden about U.S. coronavirus response -sources

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday about the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to two people familiar with the phone call. Biden, the front-runner for his par...

Sao Paulo expects 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

The epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Latin America, Brazils Sao Paulo state, has said it expects 111,000 deaths in the next six months, and extended its stay-at-home measures another two weeks. The forecast -- an official projection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020