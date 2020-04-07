Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia went soft on Kohli because of IPL deals - Clarke

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:08 IST
Cricket-Australia went soft on Kohli because of IPL deals - Clarke

Former captain Michael Clarke believes Australia went soft against India during the 2018-19 home series fearing sledging the likes of Virat Kohli would cost them lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts. India's 2-1 triumph made them the first Asian side to win a test series in Australia who sorely missed batting mainstay Steve Smith and opener David Warner due to ball-tampering bans.

"Everybody knows how powerful India are in regards to the financial part of the game, whether that be internationally or domestically in regards to the IPL," World Cup-winning captain Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast radio programme. "I feel, Australian cricket, and probably every other team, over a little period went the opposite - actually sucked up to India.

"They were too scared to sledge Kohli or sledge the Indian players because they had to go and play with them in April." Kohli captains Royal Challenger Bangalore and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma leads Mumbai Indians in the Twenty20 league which features several Australian cricketers.

Smith skippers Rajasthan Royals and Warner is captain of the Hyderabad franchise, but the start of this year's tournament has been put back to April 15 due to the global coronavirus pandemic and further postponement looks inevitable. "So the players are like, 'well, I'm not going to sledge Kohli, I want him to pick me for Bangalore, so I can make a million U.S. (dollars) for my six weeks'," said Clarke, who played for the IPL's now-defunct Pune franchise in 2012.

"I sort of feel that was where Australia went through that little phase of our cricket, became a lot softer or not as hard as what we're accustomed to seeing." Clarke believes sledging Kohli is probably counter-productive anyway.

"I feel some players think by winding him up, he might try and play that big shot early out of aggression or frustration," Clarke said. "I sort of feel Kohli is one of those players that you are better off saying nothing to and just allow him to hopefully be a little bit sleepy at the start of his innings and make a mistake."

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins is the IPL's most expensive overseas buy after Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for $2.18 in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reopens Parliament as virus infections drop for seventh day

Irans Parliament convened on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak forced its doors to close, as the country reported a drop in new infections for the seventh straight day. More than two-thirds of the legislatures 290 me...

COVID-19 propels growth of ed-tech, upGrad, BYJU's see strong rise in learner base

COVID-19 has spelt disaster for many sectors but one segment witnessing strong growth is ed-tech that has seen individuals - both school students and professionals - taking up online courses to study and enhance their skills amid the ongoin...

Pharma stocks in heavy demand; zoom up to 20 pc

Pharma stocks&#160;on Tuesday gained up to 20 per cent after the government relaxed export curbs on some pharma ingredients and medicines. Shares of Morepen Laboratories zoomed 19.94 per cent, Nectar Lifesciences 19.93 per cent, Marksans Ph...

Diabetics need not overly worry about coronavirus: Survivor

A 51-year-old coronavirus patient with a history of diabetes and hypertension, who has been discharged from a hospital here after recovery, on Tuesday said he was in a positive frame of mind during his treatment and that diabetics should no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020