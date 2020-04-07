Sports News Roundup: Formula One furloughs staff, bosses take pay cuts; S A tour commissioner predicts difficult future for golf and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Formula One furloughs staff, bosses take pay cuts

Formula One has put almost half its staff on furlough until the end of May due to the novel coronavirus with chairman Chase Carey and senior management also taking a pay cut, an F1 spokesman said on Tuesday. Sources said those on furlough were mainly employees whose work was race weekend focused and who could not carry it out remotely. The company employs in excess of 500 people.

South Africa tour commissioner predicts difficult future for golf

South Africa's Sunshine Tour has created a fund for players and caddies to provide financial assistance for the next two months, but commissioner Selwyn Nathan said the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic could take the game back 20 years. Leading players on the men's and ladies tour, as well as caddies, will be given an unspecified stipend in April and May to make up for the postponement of tournaments.

Cam Newton uncomfortable without NFL home

Cam Newton is focusing on self-improvement during his first foray into free agency. The unemployed quarterback was released by the Carolina Panthers and is coming off of foot surgery.

MLB plays down talk of May return to action amid coronavirus

Major League Baseball threw cold water on reports it is developing plans to restart play as early as May in an isolation bubble protected from the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying on Tuesday several options were being considered. As reports circulated that MLB was in the deep stages of a plan under which all 30 teams would come together in Arizona, playing games in empty stadiums, the league moved to downplay any idea it would return to action before it was safe to do so. The U.S. death toll due to the coronavirus on Tuesday approached 11,000, trailing only Spain and Italy.

Ravens' Harbaugh concerned about cybersecurity of draft

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is concerned about the cybersecurity of team and league data during the upcoming NFL draft, which will be a "virtual" event for the first time, commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Monday. Harbaugh said during the team's pre-draft press conference that the Ravens are using all hands on deck while working from separate locations, and logistics have become a major and widening hurdle.

Athletics: Olympic qualification suspended until December

The governing body of athletics has suspended Olympic qualification until December due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the Tokyo Games to be postponed until 2021, it said on Tuesday. "During this period, results achieved at any competition will not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings," said World Athletics in a statement.

Steelers QB Roethlisberger 'on schedule' for next step

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was ready to put his surgically repaired right elbow on display at organized team activities. But with the cancellation of the first phase of the offseason -- practice would have taken place April 20 for the Steelers -- and team facilities closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Roethlisberger is dialing back his rehab to avoid any potential setbacks.

FIFA bribe allegations raise more questions over Qatar World Cup

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has become the focus of fresh FIFA corruption allegations after the release of a new U.S. Department of Justice indictment which says bribes were paid to football officials to secure their votes for hosting rights. Suspicion and rumors have long surrounded both the 2010 vote by FIFA's executive to hand the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar. But on Monday, for the first time, prosecutors set direct, formal allegations down in print.

Immelman named International team captain for 2021 Presidents Cup

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman has been named captain of the International team for the 2021 Presidents Cup, event organizers and PGA Tour officials announced on Tuesday. Immelman, who beat Tiger Woods to win the Masters in 2008, becomes the third South African to lead the team after Ernie Els and Gary Player.

McVay: Rams didn't expect to lose Gurley

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is planning to turn to a committee of running backs to replace Todd Gurley. "We certainly don't replace the production, the way that he's influenced and affected the game," McVay said. "But what we can continue to do is try to adjust and adapt."

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.